LPL Financial LLC Has $15.46 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $15,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRH by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,351,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,329,796,000 after buying an additional 1,148,708 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH by 4,264.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CRH by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,609,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $796,546,000 after acquiring an additional 826,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,206,000 after acquiring an additional 808,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 21.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,477,000 after purchasing an additional 649,993 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

CRH Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $88.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

CRH Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

