LPL Financial LLC Has $15.69 Million Stock Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $15,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPHD. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TPHD stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.92. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $39.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

