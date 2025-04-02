LPL Financial LLC Has $16.35 Million Stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 923.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 456,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.59% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $16,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $372,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 471.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $36.13.

About Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

