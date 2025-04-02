LPL Financial LLC Has $16.58 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $16,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.10 and its 200 day moving average is $120.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.84 and a one year high of $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

