LPL Financial LLC Has $16.72 Million Stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 2.71% of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MEAR stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.15. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1301 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

