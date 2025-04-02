LPL Financial LLC Has $17.02 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 113.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 713,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3,140.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6,248.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.94.

About Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

