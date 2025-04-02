LPL Financial LLC Has $17 Million Holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.55% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $16,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flavin Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,558,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,591,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 21,876 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 17,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 422.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the period.

Shares of FDHY stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $49.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

