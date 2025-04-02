LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 550,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $16,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 15,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 91,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF alerts:

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

MMLG stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.06. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $33.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 million, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Profile

The First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (MMLG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large cap growth stocks. Stock selections are made by two portfolio managers. MMLG was launched on Jul 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.