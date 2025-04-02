LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GQI – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,177 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF worth $15,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 809.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,076,000.

Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GQI opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF has a twelve month low of $48.73 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company has a market capitalization of $132.20 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.41.

About Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF

The Natixis Gateway Quality Income ETF (GQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for total returns by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks deemed high-quality while enhancing income through ELNs. GQI was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Natixis.

