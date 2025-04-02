LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 789,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $16,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.80 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.1223 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

