LPL Financial LLC Purchases 24,357 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,357 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 15,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 620,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,718,000 after acquiring an additional 65,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,052,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,321,000 after acquiring an additional 68,974 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,670. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,314 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.30, for a total value of $330,208.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,572.30. This represents a 37.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,258 shares of company stock worth $3,753,177. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $232.63 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.