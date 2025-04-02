LPL Financial LLC Purchases 258,114 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,114 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $16,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,210,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,736,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coterra Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,467,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,628,000 after acquiring an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,808,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,834,000 after acquiring an additional 845,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,348,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,085,000 after purchasing an additional 284,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

CTRA stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $26.15. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.28%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

Get Our Latest Report on Coterra Energy

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. The trade was a 21.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. The trade was a 19.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.