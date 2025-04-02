LPL Financial LLC Purchases 28,398 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,398 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Houlihan Lokey worth $14,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HLI stock opened at $163.96 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.14 and a 1 year high of $192.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.31 and its 200-day moving average is $172.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey Announces Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HLI. StockNews.com lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

(Free Report)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

