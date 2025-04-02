LPL Financial LLC Purchases 618,484 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 487.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 745,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,484 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sony Group by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,245,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,677,000 after buying an additional 2,544,193 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,492,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,892 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 534.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 71,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 60,032 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.02.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

