LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 158,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $16,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWL. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the third quarter worth $122,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 534.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.77. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $53.61.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

