LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.87% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 351,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 341,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,905,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 232,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 218,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BSJR opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

