LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 5.08% of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF worth $14,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,630,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $16,984,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter.

Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $240.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.94.

About Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

