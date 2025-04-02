LPL Financial LLC Sells 196,782 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196,782 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $16,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 50,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 51,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,698 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 125,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $35.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 152.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WY. CIBC raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

