LPL Financial LLC Sells 366,017 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,017 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $16,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after buying an additional 698,701 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,970,000. Finally, Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKG stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $31.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.92.

About ARK Genomic Revolution ETF

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

