LPL Financial LLC Sells 5,166 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,070,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,881,000 after acquiring an additional 987,233 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,797,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,693,000 after purchasing an additional 869,637 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,457,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,259,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,484,000 after buying an additional 98,197 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.6 %

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $122.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

