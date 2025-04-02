LPL Financial LLC Sells 64,850 Shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 562,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,850 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 26.27% of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF worth $14,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $973,000. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 73,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares during the period.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PBTP opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.59.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

