LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $16,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,052. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $559.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $503.41.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DPZ opened at $465.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.74 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

