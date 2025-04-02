Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 489.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,583 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Maplebear worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Maplebear by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Maplebear by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Maplebear by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its position in Maplebear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 151,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

CART opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.59.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $883.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CART shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Maplebear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Maplebear from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In related news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,182,360. This trade represents a 0.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,283.88. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,094 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

