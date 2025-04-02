Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 805,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $14,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mattel by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 9,775.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mattel by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAT. DA Davidson increased their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Mattel Price Performance

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

