Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 42.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Medpace by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $297.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $334.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.01 and a 1-year high of $459.77.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.71. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Medpace from $354.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Medpace to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.30.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

