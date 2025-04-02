Microwave Filter (OTCMKTS:MFCO) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Microwave Filter Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.35. Microwave Filter shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 7,002 shares changing hands.

Microwave Filter Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Microwave Filter Company Profile

Microwave Filter Company, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic filters for radio and microwave frequencies primarily in the United States. It manufactures RF filters and related components for eliminating interference and facilitating signal processing for cable television, broadcast, commercial and military communications, avionics, radar, navigation, and defense markets.

Featured Stories

