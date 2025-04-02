Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,948 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $15,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mplx by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mplx

In related news, VP Shawn M. Lyon purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.75 per share, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,522.25. This trade represents a 18.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Mplx from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MPLX

Mplx Stock Up 0.1 %

MPLX opened at $53.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $54.87.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.74%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.