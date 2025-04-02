National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.91 and last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 635083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.93 and its 200 day moving average is $65.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -570.28 and a beta of 0.57.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 15.96% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,471.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.