NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,368,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,470 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $13,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWG opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3899 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. Peel Hunt downgraded NatWest Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

