Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,727 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $12,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 26,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on NBIX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.38.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.78. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.18 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $266,028.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,903.78. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,844 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $681,936.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 521,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,867,604.42. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,906 shares of company stock worth $33,869,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

