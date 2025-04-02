Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,522 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Newmark Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,554,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Newmark Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,426,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,216,000 after buying an additional 247,433 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmark Group by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,098,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,691,000 after buying an additional 960,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Newmark Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,152,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,424,000 after buying an additional 85,728 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,421,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,083,000 after acquiring an additional 493,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.15.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $888.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.76 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

