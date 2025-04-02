Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Purchases 449 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.6% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,172,000 after purchasing an additional 811,425 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after purchasing an additional 183,610 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Management Co. increased its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.