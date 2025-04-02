NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 376.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,582 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.45% of NV5 Global worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 527.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 143.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVEE opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.46 million. Equities research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

