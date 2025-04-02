NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,791 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.1% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA stock opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

