NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,171 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Advisor OS LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after acquiring an additional 169,445 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 229,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,905,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,609 shares of company stock worth $22,642,615. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $110.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

