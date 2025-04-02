Oppenheimer Increases AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

