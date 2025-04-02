Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.35% of Option Care Health worth $448,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 487.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 2,621.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Option Care Health

In other Option Care Health news, insider Michael Bavaro sold 30,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,926.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,835.24. This represents a 40.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPCH

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $34.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.