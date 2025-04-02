Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,401,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.80% of Organon & Co. worth $453,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Organon & Co. by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Organon & Co. by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 5.2 %

OGN stock opened at $14.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $23.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 431.62% and a net margin of 13.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

