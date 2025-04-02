Osprey Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.2% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,658 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,799,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,204,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,242 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.86.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $382.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $367.24 and a twelve month high of $468.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $403.52 and a 200-day moving average of $418.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.