Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,021 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Premier were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 554.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,831 shares in the last quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $675,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after buying an additional 464,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In other Premier news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,708.56. This trade represents a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC stock opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.78 and a beta of 0.39. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

