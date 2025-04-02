Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,453,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,032 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of Proficient Auto Logistics worth $11,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Proficient Auto Logistics by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,312 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the third quarter worth about $294,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Proficient Auto Logistics by 48.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 103,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 33,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Get Proficient Auto Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Proficient Auto Logistics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAL opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37. Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Proficient Auto Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proficient Auto Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.