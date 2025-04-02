Prudent Man Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,092,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,719,407,000 after buying an additional 545,292 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 57,833,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,776,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,308,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.