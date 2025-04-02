Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 160,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,984,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $114,511.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,536,332.10. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.03 and a 1-year high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.65.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

