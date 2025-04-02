Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.7% of Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. This trade represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

