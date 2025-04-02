Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Free Report) by 14,175.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,350 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Nerdy by 330.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 79,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 145,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Nerdy by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Nerdy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,100,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 79,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

Insider Transactions at Nerdy

In related news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $49,090.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,036,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,869.12. The trade was a 1.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 58,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $104,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,050.40. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,604 shares of company stock valued at $443,076 in the last ninety days. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. Nerdy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Nerdy Profile

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

