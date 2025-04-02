Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stock Position in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Backblaze were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLZE. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Backblaze by 15.4% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Backblaze in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Backblaze by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Price Performance

BLZE opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $267.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLZE. B. Riley lowered their target price on Backblaze from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

