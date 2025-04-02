Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,543 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 93.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $535,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,897 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $28.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.27. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. Brookfield Renewable had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.373 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

