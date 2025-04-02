Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,365,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,748,000 after purchasing an additional 784,576 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 175,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 104.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 77,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Barnes & Noble Education Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BNED opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $353.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.23. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $135.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.29.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the Retail and Wholesale segments. The Retail segment operates college, university, and K-12 school bookstores, physical bookstores, and virtual bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells and distributes new and used textbooks to physical bookstores.

