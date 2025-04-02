Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,247 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.23% of Renasant worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Renasant by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Renasant

In other Renasant news, CAO Kelly Hutcheson sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $48,103.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,586 shares in the company, valued at $645,757.92. The trade was a 6.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Renasant from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Renasant in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

Renasant Trading Up 0.6 %

RNST opened at $34.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

