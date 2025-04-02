Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Stock Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,891 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Riley Exploration Permian were worth $12,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Travelers Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $95,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,129.16. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $500,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,375 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,033.75. This represents a 4.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

NYSE REPX opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is 35.68%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

